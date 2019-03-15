Try 3 months for $3
Kevin John Graham

April 27, 1951 — March 8, 2019

KANSASVILLE (formerly of Racine) — Kevin John Graham, age 67, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Kansasville on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Kevin was born in Racine on April 27, 1951 to the late John L. and Colleen A. (nee: Cranley) Graham. He attended Washington Park High School and was employed by Jacobsen Mfg. and American Motors. Among his interests, Kevin enjoyed fishing, bowling, video games, Packers, Brewers, and listening to music. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his brother, Patrick Graham; sisters, Maureen (Fred Geyer) Nimmer and Sheila (Jim “J.C.”) Contreras; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Private family services were held in Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 2510 Kinzie Ave., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. In honor of Kevin, memorials may be directed to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) 2300 DeKoven Avenue Racine, WI 53403.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." — 2 Timothy 4:7

