Kevin J. Pirog

November 27, 1965—January 24, 2019
Formerly of Sturtevant; Ascended into Heaven surrounded by the love and warmth of his family on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the age of 53.
Beloved son of Gloria (nee Blankemeier) (the late Burt) Poulsen and Jerome (Madeline) Pirog. Loving brother of David (Sheryl) Pirog and Jacqui (Corey) Farber. Proud uncle of Alivia, Tristan and Kyden. Also remembered by many relatives and friends.
Graduate of Walden III High School in Racine. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 5 PM until the Funeral Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
