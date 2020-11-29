 Skip to main content
Kevin J. Leigh
KENOSHA – Kevin J. Leigh 65, passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date. Service information will be announced when available. Please see complete obituary on the funeral home website.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

