RACINE—Kevin G. Bertelson, 63, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

His Memorial Service will be held in the funeral Home on Saturday, November 21st at 3:00 p.m. with his good friend Roger Lehner officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

