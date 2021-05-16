Dec. 7, 1949—May 10, 2021
FRANKSVILLE — Kevin E. Pearson, 71, of Franksville, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on December 7, 1949 son of the late Carl and Cheryl Pearson.
In the 1970s, Kevin and his wife Christine established a pottery studio in Door County, WI, showing his pottery around the Midwest at art fairs and galleries. Kevin taught at The Prairie School (Racine, WI) from 1979-2014, serving as the Head of Middle School and Art Department Chair/Teacher. A natural and empathetic teacher, he recognized the best in each student and guided them to develop their strengths. A life-long artist, Kevin made stoneware and raku pottery, and he was involved in the Racine arts community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, reading, and telling jokes. Kevin was active in his church as a teacher, artist, and council member. Family and friends often sought him for his experience and wisdom.
Kevin is survived by: his loving wife of 49 years, Christine Pearson; daughter and son-in-law: Erika and Aaron Ford; grandsons: Garrett and Karsten; son and daughter-in-law: Tristan and Amy Pearson, and granddaughters: Annika and Astrid. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Beth and Tom Tagtmeier; nephew and his wife: Eric and Amanda Tagtmeier; and their children: Jackson and Kennedy; and nephew Curt Tagtmeier.
A private memorial service will be live-streamed from Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church (Racine, WI) on May 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., so all are welcome to attend virtually. Due to COVID and space limitations, there will be no visitation and only family and invited guests will be present at the memorial service. Memories may be shared with the family on Kevin’s funeral page. To view the service online, visit Kevin’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Kevin’s honor to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, The Prairie School, or a cancer organization of your choice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to