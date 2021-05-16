Kevin E. Pearson

In the 1970s, Kevin and his wife Christine established a pottery studio in Door County, WI, showing his pottery around the Midwest at art fairs and galleries. Kevin taught at The Prairie School (Racine, WI) from 1979-2014, serving as the Head of Middle School and Art Department Chair/Teacher. A natural and empathetic teacher, he recognized the best in each student and guided them to develop their strengths. A life-long artist, Kevin made stoneware and raku pottery, and he was involved in the Racine arts community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, reading, and telling jokes. Kevin was active in his church as a teacher, artist, and council member. Family and friends often sought him for his experience and wisdom.