February 2, 1981—July 27, 2018

EAGLE RIVER—Kevin David DeKeuster, age 37, a resident of Eagle River, WI, passed away at his home on July 27, 2018. Kevin was born on February 2, 1981 in Racine, WI.

Beloved husband of Shannon (Carroll) and superdad to Torin, Aeden, and Kieran. Dear son of James and Ann, brother of Jamie (Courtney) and Brian (Nikki), further survived by mother in law Kathy Carroll, brother in law James Carroll, nieces Reagan, Harper, and Aisling, grandmother Audrey DeKeuster, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Kevin was an avid artist, musician, master of all trades, creative and intellectual genius, star of “The Kevin Show,” connoisseur, po’pimp fo’life, friend to all, and judge of none.

He will be remembered as being able to bring humor and light to any situation, solve any problem, and love without moderation or judgment.

