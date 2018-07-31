February 2, 1981—July 27, 2018
EAGLE RIVER—Kevin David DeKeuster, age 37, a resident of Eagle River, WI, passed away at his home on July 27, 2018. Kevin was born on February 2, 1981 in Racine, WI.
Beloved husband of Shannon (Carroll) and superdad to Torin, Aeden, and Kieran. Dear son of James and Ann, brother of Jamie (Courtney) and Brian (Nikki), further survived by mother in law Kathy Carroll, brother in law James Carroll, nieces Reagan, Harper, and Aisling, grandmother Audrey DeKeuster, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Kevin was an avid artist, musician, master of all trades, creative and intellectual genius, star of “The Kevin Show,” connoisseur, po’pimp fo’life, friend to all, and judge of none.
He will be remembered as being able to bring humor and light to any situation, solve any problem, and love without moderation or judgment.
Online condolences may be made at gaffney-busha.com.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River, WI.
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home
Phone: (715) 479-4777
Fax: (715) 479-4649
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.