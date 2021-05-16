1990 - 2021
CUDAHY — Keri Nicole Cyr, age 30, of Cudahy, formerly of Tichigan Lake, died at home unexpectedly on May 6, 2021.
Keri was born in Milwaukee December 3, 1990, the daughter of Thomas and Barbara (nee: Kasprzyk) Cyr. She grew up on Tichigan Lake and attended Waterford area schools.
Keri moved to Cudahy a few years back and worked in the customer service department for The Equitable Bank in Wauwatosa, and most recently Hales Corners. Keri was a kind soul who loved all animals. She recently adopted an abandoned barn kitten and bottle fed her until she grew bigger.
Keri lived a simple life, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed anything with adventure. One of her favorite places was Seven Bridges/ Grant Park area in South Milwaukee. She often hiked there with her cats or with her sister, "nephew" dogs and niece Maddie. Keri enjoyed taking her "nephew" dogs Silas and Max for puppy rides, swims and cuddling with them. She loved gaming and watching Netflix. She also enjoyed her sweets, her favorite was ice cream with mini brownies on top. Growing up on Tichigan Lake she loved kayaking, swimming and boating. She took up piano playing as well. Keri will be missed deeply by all her family, friends, cats, and her nephew dogs.
Survived by her dear father, Thomas "Tom" (Deborah) Cyr; loving sister Jeana (Bernie) Hall; and adorable niece Maddie. Further survived by her "Cat Kids": Hank, Cheeky, Pickle and Penny; her nephew dogs: Silas and Max; and her niece cat Hopey. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her mother Barbara, maternal grandparents Jerome (Jean) Kasprzyk, and paternal grandparents Paul (Neta) Cyr.
A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday June 5, 2021 at Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road, Waterford, WI 53185, beginning at 2:00 PM and ending when all fond memories are shared. Please bring a picture and a story to tell!
Memorials suggested to Wisconsin Humane Society or any nonprofit Cat Rescue in Keri's name.