Keri Nicole Cyr

Keri moved to Cudahy a few years back and worked in the customer service department for The Equitable Bank in Wauwatosa, and most recently Hales Corners. Keri was a kind soul who loved all animals. She recently adopted an abandoned barn kitten and bottle fed her until she grew bigger.

Keri lived a simple life, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed anything with adventure. One of her favorite places was Seven Bridges/ Grant Park area in South Milwaukee. She often hiked there with her cats or with her sister, "nephew" dogs and niece Maddie. Keri enjoyed taking her "nephew" dogs Silas and Max for puppy rides, swims and cuddling with them. She loved gaming and watching Netflix. She also enjoyed her sweets, her favorite was ice cream with mini brownies on top. Growing up on Tichigan Lake she loved kayaking, swimming and boating. She took up piano playing as well. Keri will be missed deeply by all her family, friends, cats, and her nephew dogs.