Kenton Charles Brantner

Charlie celebrated his 70th Birthday in Heaven with his beloved wife, Kim, mom, dad and sisters.

He was born in Racine on June 10, 1952, to the late Arnold “Tex” and Isabel (Berger) Brantner. On June 19, 2004, Charlie was united in marriage to Kim Todahl on their property in Mount Pleasant. He was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1970. Charlie was the owner of Brantner’s Fire Extinguisher and Carbonic Gas, earning him the nickname “Gas Man”.

Charlie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, loved to fish and hunt with friends and was the lead singer and guitarist in his band, “The Mixx”. Charlie was an avid cribbage player, in which he taught his daughters to play and when they beat him, it was a bragging right.

Charlie will be missed by his children: Stacy Johnstone, Kristy (Laith) Gilbertson, Becky (Jamie) Hartley, and Christopher (Katie) Emerson; grandchildren: Collin, Makayla, Jude, Mariska, Kaia, Lauren, Natalie, Evan, Landon and Hazel; brother, Kevin Brantner; and brother-in-law, Dave Scheffler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim on August 25, 2018; sisters: Lonnie Scheffler and Renee Brantner; and stepson, Michael Emerson.

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life Wisconsin, P.O. Box 1095, Madison, WI 53701.

