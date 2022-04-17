Nov. 22, 1954—April 6, 2022

RACINE — Kent Peter Zierten, age 67, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 following a seven month battle with cancer.

Kent was born in Racine, WI on November 22, 1954, a son of the late Robert J. and Jeanne I. (nee: Rapps) Zierten.

He was a lifelong resident of Racine County where he graduated from Horlick H.S. in 1972. As an adult, he worked for a time as the Parts Manager at Garbo Motors, then went to work with WE Energies, where he retired as a Plant Operator in 2018.

Kent is survived by his life partner of twenty years and spouse of four months, David J. DiPalma; his brothers: Mark (Ethel), Lee (Mary Anne), Guy (Justine), Dale (Suzi), and Robert; and his sister, Diedre Dumont.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Humane Society of the United States, Seeing Eye dogs of America, or the Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated by the family.

