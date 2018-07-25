Kent A. Rusk
November 19, 1956 - July 21, 2018
Kent A. Rusk, 61, of Denmark, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 surrounded by family.
Born in Viroqua on November 19, 1956, he was the son of Jerry and June (nee Deckert) Rusk. He spent his early life in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. He later went on to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside and graduated from Logan School of Chiropractic. He moved to Denmark in 1994.
Kent was a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and owned his own practice. He was a member of the Lions Club of Denmark and the American Chiropractic Association.
He was a world traveler who loved nature. He was happiest restoring and collecting classic cars, was a sprint car driver and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved the artwork of Leonardo DaVinci and Vincent Van Gough. He served in the United States Air Force and was certified in airplane power plant repair.
He is survived by his father, Jerry Rusk; siblings, Deni Vanderwerff, Andy (Connie) Rusk, Kevan (Connie) Rusk, Stacy (Frank) Brinkman and Kerry (Dustin) Ludke. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Kent was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Jed Rusk.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Green Bay and Madison, and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their assistance, care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Denmark Lions Club, PO Box 323, Denmark, WI 54208.
Visitation for Kent will be Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 11AM to 2PM at Schuette -Daniels Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2PM on August 4, 2018 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
