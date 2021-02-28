 Skip to main content
Kent A. DeGroot
Kent A. DeGroot

May 13, 1962—February 18, 2021

RACINE—Kent Alan DeGroot, 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Elizabeth Residence North in Franklin.

He was born in Racine on May 13, 1962, the son of Clarence and Martha DeGroot.

Kent will be missed by his loving family, Barbara Weiher, John (Linda), Diane (Toni) Schaitel, Richard “Dick” (Jean), James (Karen), Donald, Clyde, JoAnn and Carol. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents, in addition to two brothers, Robert and Raymond.

In keeping with Kent’s wishes, a private service will be held, and he will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

