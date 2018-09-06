Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 1, 1925—September 2, 2018

RACINE—Kenneth Wagner, age 93, passed away on Sunday morning September 2, 2018 at his residence.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a time of remembering Ken’s life to start at 6:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

It is fitting with Ken’s great love and appreciation for education, that he established the Wagner Scholastic Achievement Award. His memory may be honored with memorials to this worthy cause.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Wagner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments