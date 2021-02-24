April 5, 1927—February 21, 2021

CALEDONIA – Kenneth W. Nelson, age 93, passed away on February 21, 2021 at Timber Oaks Assisted Living. He was born on April 5, 1927 to parents, Julius and Nellie (Nee: Dier) Nelson in Milwaukee. Kenneth proudly served in the United States Navy from April 26, 1945 – July 19, 1946. On June 6, 1980, he married Gertrude Hubmann, and they were married for over 40 years. Kenneth was tool and die maker for the Ladish Company in Cudahy, retiring in 1989.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Gertrude; children, Chris, Scott, Keith, Ken, Jill, Amy, and Beth; beloved stepchildren, Jane (Harold) Perry, Judith (Joseph) Rousar, Jim (Cyndi) Braun, Jeff (Stephanie) Braun; 9 beloved step-grandchildren and 16 loved step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, with a prayer service beginning at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Brad Brown. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at St. Louis Cemetery, Caledonia.

Gertrude and her family would like to extend a special thank you to Jackie and her entire staff at Timber Oaks Assisted Living for their wonderful and loving care of Kenneth.