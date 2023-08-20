RACINE—Kenneth W. Lumpkin, 76, of Racine, completed his earthly pilgrimage, on Sunday, August 13, 2023. His Homegoing Service, with full military honors, will be held in the New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., on Friday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.