June 27, 1947—August 7, 2022

BURLINGTON—Kenneth W. Achuff, 75, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home.

Born in Illinois on June 27, 1947, he was the son of Kenneth E. and Gladys (nee: Beranek) Achuff. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. He spent 10-15 years in California before moving back to Burlington. He also served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 until 1970.

Ken worked as an architect in the construction industry. He also painted graphics on vehicles and was a member of the Burlington Masonic Temple, Tripoli Shriners and Burlington Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing sports in high school and in leagues after graduation. He liked watching the Packers and Brewers and was a very devoted Christian.

Ken is survived by his brother-in-law, Ron Gebel; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Dan Achuff and Dennis Achuff and a sister, Lynn Gebel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans’ organization of your choice.

Burial will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10AM at So. WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

