{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth Valentine Hadley

RACINE – Kenneth Valentine Hadley, age 84, made his transition on September 9, 2019.

The Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments