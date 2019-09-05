RACINE — Kenneth Thompson, 83, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, August 25, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church later in September. The date and time will be announced at a later date.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf .com
