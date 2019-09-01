{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—Kenneth Thompson, 83, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, August 25, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church ON September 21st.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf .com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments