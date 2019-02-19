July 12, 1967—February 16, 2019
RACINE – Kenneth S. Kosterman, 51, passed away after a two and half year battle with cancer at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Ken was born on July 12, 1967, the son of the late Frederick and Dorothy (nee: Pias) Kosterman. He graduated from JI Case High School in 1985.
Ken worked as a carpet installer for many years for local companies, as well as a self-contractor. He will be remembered for being the life of the party, his quick wit, his passion for the New York Knicks and his love for his family; especially his daughters; Amanda Kosterman of Kenosha, Ashley Kosterman of Arizona and Brooke Kosterman of Racine.
He is further survived by his siblings, Dan (Clare) Kosterman of Somers, Mike (Cathy) Kosterman of Toledo, OH, Lynn Kosterman, Sue Sapp, Kathy (Steve) Rogers all of Racine; his first wife and mother of his children, Deanna (Thomas Sliker) Ruocco of Arizona; his best friend, Craig (Sandy) Lee of Racine; his loving canine buddy, Raisin; his step-children Cori Dock, Shane Dock and Matthew (Angelina Schwager) Dock; as well as his step-grandchildren, in-laws; nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kristen Ann Kosterman on August 16, 2017.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral on Thursday, February 21, 2019 for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. The celebration of his life and funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with an additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. His interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. Syed A. Hassan, the staff at the cancer center and the 3rd floor nursing staff at Ascension All Saints. You are very special people for what you do. God bless you.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
