Kenneth Robert Meinking

March 30, 1938—Nov. 30, 2021

RACINE – Kenneth Robert Meinking, 83, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2021.

Kenneth was born on March 30, 1938, to the late Walter and Elizabeth (nee: Larson) Meinking. Kenneth is survived by his two sisters: Lois (Paul) Leaird and Janet Jensen.

Kenneth served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked many years at SC Johnson Wax and completed his professional career in sales of automotive parts.

There will be a memorial service for Kenneth at the funeral home on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

