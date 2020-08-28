 Skip to main content
Kenneth Richard Gangl
Kenneth Richard Gangl

Kenneth Richard Gangl

October 6, 1945 – August 14, 2020

Kenneth Richard Gangl, age 74, passed away at his home in Goodyear, AZ on August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Doyle, 4 children, and 7 grandchildren.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.hccfh.org/obituaries/Kenneth-Richard-Gangl?obId=18005104

