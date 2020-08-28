October 6, 1945 – August 14, 2020
Kenneth Richard Gangl, age 74, passed away at his home in Goodyear, AZ on August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Doyle, 4 children, and 7 grandchildren.
For full obituary, please visit https://www.hccfh.org/obituaries/Kenneth-Richard-Gangl?obId=18005104
