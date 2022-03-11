June 23, 1978—March 8, 2022

ROCHESTER—Kenneth R. Richter, 43, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home.

Born in Kenosha, WI on June 23, 1978, he was the son of Richard and Barbara (nee Biehn) Richter. He graduated from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Welding and worked as a machine operator for Hypro in Waterford. He was a member of St. Charles Parish in Burlington.

Kenny helped for many years with Chocolate Fest in Burlington and always made the mashed potatoes at the St. Charles turkey dinner. He also organized firework displays on many Fourth of July’s for family and friends.

Kenny is survived by his parents, Rick and Barb Richter; siblings: Jenny (Jason) Ostrenga, Ben (Yvonne) Richter, Tim (Renee) Richter, Paul (Mandi) Richter and Adam (Arrin) Richter; and nieces and nephews: Addison, Sam, Jack, Taylor, Drew, Colin, Tyler, Mark, Ryan, Bella, Adelise, Josette, Everly, Charlie Jo and Eloise. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Anne Richter and Marlin Biehn; uncles Joel Richter and Dennis Weis; and his aunt Michelle Biehn.

The family would like to thank the Racine Sheriff’s Department, Rochester Rescue Squad, Children’s Hospital Staff and Herma Heart Institute for their 43 years of loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenny will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial for Kenny will take place at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery following Mass.

