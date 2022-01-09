May 20, 1954 - Dec.. 15, 2021

RACINE - Kenneth R. Olson, age 67, passed away on December 15, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Ken was born in Milwaukee, May 20, 1954, beloved son of the late Don and Arlene (nee: Brill) Olson.

Ken was a selfless, humble person, never drawing attention to himself. A great listener and a loyal friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He valued hard work, loved his dogs and loved to hang out in the garage and dream about projects with his best friend of 30 years, Brian.

He was a skilled metal fabricator for most of his life and took great pride in his work, many of which can be seen throughout Racine.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Jamie Ames; granddaughters: Keira and Nora Ames; sister, Mari Olson; nieces and nephew: Sara (Richard) Rist, Anna Freund and Michael Freund; dear friends: Brian and Rachelle Koshen (and Vivi) and many cousins. In addition to his parents he was greeted in heaven by his sister, Julie Pauly; brother Brian Olson; Nana and Pop, Grandpa and Grandma Brill, Grandma Hughes and many other relatives and friends.

Private services were held. Memorials to an animal welfare organization of your choice are suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: