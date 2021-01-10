Kenneth R. Mandy

While he was successful after leaving the service, Ken’s passion was the outdoors, not the sales career he’d used to buy a nice suburban house and start a family. Despite the challenges, and at a time when Lake Michigan was considered polluted and nearly dead, he left his day job and became a full-time charter fishing captain in the early 1970’s. Captain Ken started with the first “Kari Joy” (named after his daughter), and pioneered techniques and methods of fishing that provided plentiful hauls for customers regardless of the season. He ran charters full-time for 40 years, from April to October, which afforded him the time to hunt and fish over the winter. It was this time as Captain of a series of ever-nicer Kari Joy’s that most of his friends came to know Ken, and he was a fixture in Racine, especially up and down the Root River. He was actively involved in the creation and promotion of the Fishing Charters of Racine group, he was both a frequent patron and on the Board of Directors of the Harbor Light Yacht Club, and he served on the City of Racine Harbor Commission. It was only after his illness later in life that his family fully recognized the impact and relationships he had throughout the area as many people reached out to tell their favorite stories of Ken, or how he’d impacted them, or in some cases how he’d saved their lives on the lake.