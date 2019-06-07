{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth R. Lukow

April 27, 1931—May 16, 2019

RACINE—Following many visits from family and friends, Kenneth Richard Lukow, age 88, passed away on May 16, 2019, at the Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., Racine, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ken’s memory to Riverbend Nature Center (riverbendracine.org/about/donate), Next Act Theatre (nextact.org/donate), or a charity of your choice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

