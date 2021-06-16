Kenneth R. Kremis

July 22, 1955 - June 11, 2021

RACINE - Kenneth "Kenny" Kremis, 65, passed away on Friday June 11, 2021, at Ascension-Franklin. He was born in Racine on July 22, 1955, the son of the late Joseph and Betty Lou Kremis.

Kenny was employed at Careers Industries for over 35 years. He found great enjoyment in going to the movies, reading, bowling, and especially Archie Comic Books.

Kenny is survived by three brothers: Todd of Kenosha, Victor of Racine, and Rodger and his wife, Katherine also of Racine, in addition to other family members.

Visitation for Kenny will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Ave. on Friday June 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Kenny in a special way may direct memorials to The Special Olympics.

Kenny's family takes this opportunity to publicly express their profound gratitude to Rachel and the entire staff at Heritage Homes for the excellent quality of care they provided to Kenny in the past 10 years.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479