Kenneth R. Karwowski

Ken was a lifelong teacher, a welder by trade and a Certified Welding Inspector. He worked many years in construction as a pipefitter and boilermaker and was a longtime member of Pipefitters Local 118. In construction, Ken met new friends on the job, one of whom was from Hawaii, leading Ken and his family to move to the Islands in 1979, where they lived for a year in paradise, learning about new cultures, weekly trips to the beach and Ken fulfilling a dream of learning to scuba dive and earning his pilot’s license. After moving back to Wisconsin, Ken and Renee returned to Hawaii several times and brought each of their daughters and their families along for vacations. Ken was also a lifelong motorcyclist, still enjoying the ride on his BMW through last fall and looking forward to this spring.

The bulk of Ken’s work focused on teaching others the skill of welding. He began his career at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in New Richmond and later at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn. Ken was a member of the American Welding Society since 1988, holding various board positions with the Racine and Kenosha chapters. In 1991 Ken started ARK Welding Inspection Services, providing welding certifications and inspections to companies throughout Wisconsin and beyond. In all, Ken trained and/or certified thousands of welders in his career, among them his son-in-law Daniel Crifase, who will carry on the business.