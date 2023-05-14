May 8, 1943—May 6, 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT—Kenneth Grams, 79, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be held at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Racine, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate.
Inurnment, with full military honors, will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
Please visit the funeral home website to view Ken’s full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000