Kenneth N. LaFave
Kenneth N. LaFave

RACINE – Kenneth N. LaFave, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

A visitation followed by a Mass of Christian Burial is tentatively being planned for Saturday, January 2, 2021. A complete obituary with service times will appear in the Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

