Kenneth N. LaFave

1941 - 2020

RACINE – Kenneth N. LaFave, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Ken was born in Racine on June 17, 1941 to the late Joseph and Ellen (nee Jacobsen) LaFave. On November 20, 1965, he married the former Roberta Goltz, celebrating 55 years of marriage. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by Western Publishing company and retired from Twin Disc after 36 years. Ken loved reading and watching the Packers and Badgers, but most of all he loved spending time and doing things with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta LaFave; son Kevin (Michele) LaFave; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Hohensee; grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, and Madeline; and his sister, Lois Johnkowski. Ken is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Nick Pucher, Nancy and Joseph Boudreaux and Marie Ferg; and his brother, Joseph LaFave.