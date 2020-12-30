 Skip to main content
Kenneth N. LaFave
Kenneth N. LaFave

Kenneth N. LaFave

1941 - 2020

RACINE – Kenneth N. LaFave, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Ken was born in Racine on June 17, 1941 to the late Joseph and Ellen (nee Jacobsen) LaFave. On November 20, 1965, he married the former Roberta Goltz, celebrating 55 years of marriage. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by Western Publishing company and retired from Twin Disc after 36 years. Ken loved reading and watching the Packers and Badgers, but most of all he loved spending time and doing things with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta LaFave; son Kevin (Michele) LaFave; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Hohensee; grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, and Madeline; and his sister, Lois Johnkowski. Ken is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Nick Pucher, Nancy and Joseph Boudreaux and Marie Ferg; and his brother, Joseph LaFave.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be held at St. Mary's by the Lake Parish, on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Patrick O'Loughlin. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A visitation for Ken will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriner's Hospital's for Children.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

