Kenneth N. Christensen

Ken was born February 19, 1928 to Soren and Ella (nee Sorensen) Christensen in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine where he attended school. Ken served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. On December 29, 1951 he was united in marriage to Estelle May Johnson in Racine. Following their marriage, they resided in Racine. Estelle passed away September 29, 2010. Ken worked as a truckdriver all his life, first as a milkman for Marigold Dairy then as an independent steel hauler for Checker Express. He was a member of North Cape Lutheran Church.