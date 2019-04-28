June 30, 1961—April 21, 2019
RACINE—Kenneth M. McCloskey, 57, passed away in the Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born in Streator, IL on June 30, 1961, the son of Delores (nee: Luckey) and the late William McCloskey.
On March 22, 1997, Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Barbara Celeste Jensen. He was awarded his Engineering Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and went on to work for several engineering contractors. After a bought with Cancer, he was employed by Piggly Wiggly and Wal-Mart for a number of years, until his illness forced him to retire. Ken was a former member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church and the Toastmaster’s Club.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Barbara; step-daughters, Amy Page, of Seattle, WA, and Sarah (Jason) Brietzman, of Milwaukee; granddaughter, Blake Brietzman; mother, Dolores McCloskey, of Lamont, IL; sisters, Janet (Mark) Loverde, of Naperville, IL, Sue (Carl) Barnett, of Chicago, IL; brothers, Edward (Pam) Mc Closkey, of Bellevue, NE, and Steve (Tara) McCloskey, of Downers Grove, IL. Ken is furthered survived by numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30th, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family will be establishing an educational fund for his granddaughter, Blake. You can make the donation to Barbara McCloskey until the fund has been put in place.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
