Try 3 months for $3
Kenneth M. McCloskey

RACINE—Kenneth M. McCloskey, 57, passed away in the Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family will be establishing an educational fund for his granddaughter, Blake. You can make the donation to Barbara McCloskey until the fund has been put in place.

Please see Sunday’s paper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth M. McCloskey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments