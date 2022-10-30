Kenneth Lyle Rammelt

Dec. 10, 1927—Oct. 3, 2022

RACINE—Kenneth Rammelt, 94, passed at Harvest Home Senior Living Services on October 3, 2022, three hours after checking in. He was born on December 10, 1927 to Lyle and Blanche Rammelt. He was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1946”, where he was a First Team All-State Football Player and a 2001 Member of the St. Catherine’s Hall of Fame. He had scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State, but decided to stay close to home and played at Marquette University to be near his high school sweetheart and eventual wife. On September 11, 1954, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” O’Connor and celebrated sixty-six years of marriage together before her passing in 2020.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, served his Country in the Korean War, and was a successful business owner in Racine. He is now home in heaven.

Kenneth is survived by his two sons: James and Thomas (Dawn) and grandchildren: Courtney (Jeff) Washbrook (Houston, TX), Taylor (Oak Creek, WI), and Zachary (Menasha, WI). He is also survived by his brother, best friend, and business partner, Jack (Pat) Rammelt.

Per his wishes, a private ceremony and Mass were celebrated with family.

The Rammelt family would like to thank Father Yamid Blanco for his accommodative spirit and positivity, Kathi Piette and Mike Hintz from St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding care and expertise, and the Harvest Home staff for their kindness in his final hours. Also, special niece, Sue Botzau (Steve) who is the glue for the entire Rammelt clan, and long-time neighbors, Brian/Barb Dechant, who have exhibited the Lord’s “Love thy neighbor” decree above and beyond the call of duty.

May God Bless You!

