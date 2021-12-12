August 14, 1939—November 20, 2021

TUCSON, AZ—Kenneth Lee Jacobs, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at St Mary’s Hospital, Tucson, AZ on November 20, 2021 with his loving wife Carol and son Mike by his side. Ken was born in Sioux Falls South Dakota, son of Margaret and Vernon Jacobs. His family moved to Brainerd, MN where Ken spent his early years.

Ken graduated from Brainerd High school, Bemidji State College with BS in Mathematics and U of WI, Stout with a Masters Degree in Education. Ken delighted in the mathematics education of high schoolers for 35 years. In addition to his family and teaching, another love of his was coaching basketball, (bringing the Monticello HS basketball team to winning state titles) and coaching Racine youth baseball teams for many years.

Upon retiring from Washington Park HS, Racine, WI, becoming a frequent traveler with his wife Carol throughout the US was definitely on the agenda (taking along traveling companion Parker, the Airedale). Ken thrilled in the beauty of our national parks and found new routes on every trip from WI to AZ. For the last 10 years he spent spring and summer in Appleton, WI and the fall & winter months in Green Valley AZ.

Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Ziemer) Jacobs; their son, Michael Jay Christopher (Jessica Vande Burgt) and daughter Kaitlin Ann Jeong (Bill Kim) and five grandchildren: Owen, Henry, and Violet Lee, and Jacob and Sophia. Ken is survived by two brothers: Keith (Randa) and Paul (Carol), wonderful “in-laws and outlaws”, nieces and nephews, and many, many special family & friends. A celebration of life was held in Green Valley, AZ on December 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held at St John’s Lutheran Church, Jackson WI in spring 2022. Ashes will be spread in Ken’s happy places, Green Valley, AZ, cottage in Townsend WI, and Internment at St John’s Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to St John’s Lutheran Church, Jackson, WI, Animal Welfare League, Green Valley, AZ, Airedale Terrier Rescue and Adoption, Inc (ATRA) and Fox Valley Humane Association, Appleton, WI.