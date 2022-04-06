Nov. 17, 1935—April 1, 2022

RACINE—Kenneth L. Wallin passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 86 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. He was born in Superior, WI, on November 17, 1935, to Albert and Ruth (Cooley) Wallin. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Anttila on October 3, 1964, in Duluth, MN. Together they had two children, Thad (Shari) Wallin and Erica Wallin, both of Racine.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and all but one of his 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children; his brother Curt (Mary) Wallin of Beaufort, MO; his sister-in-law Shari Wallin of Paducah, KY; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Pippy.

Per his wishes there will not be a public funeral service. He will be buried alongside his wife at Caledonia Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to