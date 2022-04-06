 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth L. Wallin

  • 0

Nov. 17, 1935—April 1, 2022

RACINE—Kenneth L. Wallin passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 86 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. He was born in Superior, WI, on November 17, 1935, to Albert and Ruth (Cooley) Wallin. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Anttila on October 3, 1964, in Duluth, MN. Together they had two children, Thad (Shari) Wallin and Erica Wallin, both of Racine.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and all but one of his 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children; his brother Curt (Mary) Wallin of Beaufort, MO; his sister-in-law Shari Wallin of Paducah, KY; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Pippy.

Per his wishes there will not be a public funeral service. He will be buried alongside his wife at Caledonia Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News