Kenneth Keen

Ken was born on May 26, 1941 in Knowlton, WI to Peter and Zina (Ceplina) Keen. When he was 13, his family moved to Wausau and Ken graduated from Wausau East High School. He married Rebecca Kendrick on June 16, 1961 in Wausau and the couple moved to Milwaukee in 1963. Ken worked as a Millwright for 17 years, was a superintendent for John Hennes Trucking Company, Briggs and Stratton and Harley Davidson until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #286, Harbor Lite Yacht Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Ken enjoyed playing golf, mountain hiking in AZ, and playing poker. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, hunting and of course his Green Bay Packers.