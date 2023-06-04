Nov. 8, 1960—May 27, 2023

RACINE—Kenneth “K.C.” Charles Niva, Jr., 62, of Racine, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Ascension Hospital, Racine, Wisconsin. K.C. was born in Toronto, Canada on November 8, 1960. Among his jobs and careers, K.C. worked at St. Mary’s Hospital (now Ascension) as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Health Unit Coordinator for many years.

K.C. is survived by his partner, Orin Xavier of Racine, Wisconsin; brother, Daryl Michael Seymour of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, James (Curtis) Roberson of Lynwood, Illinois; sister-in-law, Regina (Uchendu) Ross-Ude of South Holland, Illinois; and dear friends: John Leitheiser of Racine, Wisconsin; Debbie Stindle of Burlington, Wisconsin; Cynthia (Robert) Righter of Tampa, Florida along with a host of family and friends. He also left to cherish his memory, his pups: Breezy, Turner, Jayda, and Iggy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Charles Niva, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Niva; special aunt, Betty Miller and aunts: Irene Hebeisen and Helen Malmquist; and father-in-law, Robert Donald Gaines. The pups that preceded his death include Blue, Prince, Jackie-O, Frasier, Chance, and Max.

In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to Wisconsin Humane Society, 1244 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 10th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403.

