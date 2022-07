Kenneth Joseph Wishau, 90, peacefully passed on to be with Jesus Christ on Friday, July 8, 2022, with his family at his side.

Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, followed by “Celebration of Life” Service at 12 p.m on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the New Comer Funeral Home, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue. Burial will be held directly after the Memorial Service at Riverside Cemetery. To view a full obituary please visit NewComerRochester.com