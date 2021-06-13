Kenneth John Norman

July 19, 1943 – May 9, 2021
RACINE—Kenneth Norman, Jr. passed away on May 9, 2021 from a brief but devastating illness.
A celebration of life is planned for June 17, 2021, from 4:00 until 9:00 PM. The venue has been changed to be held at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Please RSVP paulagold@charter.net
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
