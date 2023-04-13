April 18, 1943—April 3, 2023

BURLINGTON—Kenneth J. Schneider passed away April 3, 2023 at Oak Park Place Senior Living in Burlington, Wisconsin. Ken was born April 18, 1943, in Burlington to Donald and Edith Schneider. He attended St. Mary’s grade and high school (Catholic Central).

Ken was employed by Scherrer Construction and Magill Construction as a carpenter until his retirement.

In his earlier years he enjoyed traveling, nature photography, hunting, biking and time on his pontoon boat.

Ken is survived by siblings: Jim (Duke) Schneider of Burlington and sister, Ruth Frederick (Bruce) of Harvard, IL; nieces and nephews: Brian (Elizabeth) Frederick of NC, Amy (Adrian) Skinner of Huntley, IL, Camie Schneider of La Crosse, WI, Carrie Zietsma of Burlington, WI, Penny (Terry) Harris of Burlington, WI, Doreen (Don) Melenchuk of Hales Corners, WI and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents: Don and Edith Schneider; brother, Richard Schneider; sister, Kathy Schneider and sister-in-law, Betty Conrad.

Ken was expertly cared for at Oak Park Place Senior Living. The family would like to thank Oak Park Place and hospice along with the doctors and nurses at Aurora Health Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington.

Ken’s wishes are that his funeral will be private for family and relatives with a graveside service at St. Mary’s (Gods Acre) Cemetery at 373 W. State St., Burlington, WI.

Miller Reesman Funeral Home.