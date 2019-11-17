June 8, 1932 – November 13, 2019
Kenneth J. Neu, 87, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Oak Park Place.
Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 8, 1932, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (nee: Fredrick) Neu. His early life was spent in Kenosha and he served in the Navy from 1952 until 1956. He married Carol Knutson and they continued to raise their family in Kenosha. He later moved to Burlington and has been a resident since 1975. He eventually married Lynn Proft and she has been his life-long companion.
Ken worked for American Motors for 36 years. While there, he also owned Hillside Hardware in Kenosha for 22 years. After retiring, he owned Highway 20 Auto Plaza in Racine for 10 years and Chris’ USA in Burlington for 19 years. He enjoyed spending time at his winter home in Florida. He loved golfing and working on patents for golfing. He was proud to hold 7 patents for golf tools and golfing equipment.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Christine (Greg) Neu; step-children, Carmie (Jim) Aker and Kathy (Rick) Misurelli; and grandchildren, Tim Goldschmidt and Elizabeth Goldschmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and a sister.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place along with Dr. Haider and his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Burlington for their care and concern during this time.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with military honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 19th at the funeral home from 4 until the time of service. Ken will be laid to rest the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.