June 8, 1932 – November 13, 2019

Kenneth J. Neu, 87, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Oak Park Place.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 8, 1932, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (nee: Fredrick) Neu. His early life was spent in Kenosha and he served in the Navy from 1952 until 1956. He married Carol Knutson and they continued to raise their family in Kenosha. He later moved to Burlington and has been a resident since 1975. He eventually married Lynn Proft and she has been his life-long companion.

Ken worked for American Motors for 36 years. While there, he also owned Hillside Hardware in Kenosha for 22 years. After retiring, he owned Highway 20 Auto Plaza in Racine for 10 years and Chris’ USA in Burlington for 19 years. He enjoyed spending time at his winter home in Florida. He loved golfing and working on patents for golfing. He was proud to hold 7 patents for golf tools and golfing equipment.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Christine (Greg) Neu; step-children, Carmie (Jim) Aker and Kathy (Rick) Misurelli; and grandchildren, Tim Goldschmidt and Elizabeth Goldschmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and a sister.

