June 10, 1939—Nov. 29, 2022

NECEDAH—Kenneth J. Ihasz, age 83, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born June 10, 1939, to Laszlo and Agnes (Herbert) Ihasz, in Caledonia, WI. Growing up on a farm, he was a lifelong lover of nature, animals, and gardening.

After graduating from Racine Horlick High School, Ken went to study printing at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he made several lifelong friends. Ken served in the United States Army from 1963 -1965, where he was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he worked in several positions at Western Publishing in Racine, before moving in 1981 to St. Joseph’s, MI to work for Burch Printing as a Plant Manager for several years. He completed his professional career at Petersen Graphics in South Bend, Indiana until his retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed working part time for Ace Hardware.

Ken married Judith Archacki on January 27, 1962, in Caledonia, WI, and was a faithful husband and caregiver to her until her passing in 1999. He was lucky to find love again after her death, and was united in marriage to Elaine Riendeau on October 20, 2007, at St. James Church in Franklin, WI. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially golfing- he looked forward to getting out on the course every year. Ken was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI and a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Ihasz; his children: Susan (John) Zilke of Stevensville, MI, Keith (Darlene) Berg of Cudahy, WI, Susan (John) Campbell of Aransas Pass, TX, Scott Monty of Beaver Dam, WI, and Tony (Jodi) Monty of Richfield, WI; brother-in-law, Robert Archacki of Caledonia, WI; sister-in-law, Helen Ihasz of Necedah, WI; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laszlo and Agnes; his first wife, Judith Archacki; brother, Leslie Ihasz; and an infant sister, Lucille.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wisconsin. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.