Kenneth J. DeLuca

Jan. 24, 1946—Sept. 3, 2021

DALLAS, TX/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Kenneth James DeLuca, age 75, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Dallas Veterans Hospital. He was born in Racine, WI, January 24, 1946, son of the late Louis and Linda (nee Ricchio) DeLuca.

Surviving are his sons: Michael and Paul; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Art DeLuca; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. followed by procession to Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery for interment and full military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family have been suggested.

