UNION GROVE—Kenneth Irwin Gilbertson, 81, lovingly known as “grandpa,” passed away September 8, 2022 at Timber Oaks Assisted Living. He was born May 11, 1941 to Russel Kenneth and Wilma Pearl (nee: Glonhardt) Gilbertson. Kenneth was a member of the US Air Force from 1958-1960. He had been given secret clearance for the work he performed before his honorable discharge. He went on to work for the United States Government as an aircraft sheet metal specialist. Kenneth loved all people and would joke around with staff and residents at Timber Oaks who had become family and friends to him. He enjoyed good coffee and watching TV. Kenneth had a long-time girlfriend, Corey Anne Wrixton, who preceded him in death.