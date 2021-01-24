3-21-1928 – 1-17-2021
RACINE — Kenneth H. Flones, age 92, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Washburn, WI, March 21, 1928 son of the late Ole and Inga (Nee: Mellum) Flones.
Ken proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine. His career spanned many years in the construction industry, he was employed by Bert Johnson Inc. until 1972 and Rohner Asphalt until his retirement in 2010. On October 23, 1970 he was united in marriage to Helen Marie Johnson. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. He thoroughly enjoyed serving on the Mt. Pleasant Town Board for twenty years. Above all, Ken cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, his summer trips to Montana and his winter escapes to Arizona. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.
Surviving is his wife, Helen, children, Cindy (John) Stefka, Jeffrey Flones, Paul (Christine) Flones, Scott (Kim) Kapellusch, Colleen (Paul) Tancredi, Danae (Tim) Dustman; 16 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James Flones, John Flones and grandson, Jeffrey Flones.
Ken was fortunate to have many family and friends. We ask your understanding as we consider COVID in our community and the health and safety of everyone. Private funeral services will be held for immediate family, at the funeral home. We hope that extended family and friends will be able to join services virtually, Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:00 AM To view the service online, you may go to Kenneth's page on the funeral home website, HYPERLINK "https://www.meredithfuneralhome.com" select visitation/services and then live stream. Interment will follow at Lawn Memorial Park.
