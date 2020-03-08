Kenneth George Due
0 comments

Kenneth George Due

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth George Due

September 25, 1934 – March 5, 2020

Racine – Kenneth George Due, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on March 5, 2020.

Ken was born in Racine to George and Esther (nee: Lange) Due on September 25, 1934. He graduated from Washington Park High School and joined the United States Army. After serving in Korea, Ken met the love of his life and married Nancy Ella Masters on November 29, 1958. Ken was employed at Goldblatts' Department Store, in the camera department, before he became an owner of Camera World in West Racine with Norris Richardson and Dave Daniels. He was in the business for 25 years.

Ken was a long-time, active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He was a Deacon and the Superintendent of Sunday School. He participated in the choir, held youth groups, and much more. Ken was currently a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church. Ken enjoyed swimming, bowling and football, especially the Green Bay Packers and college football. He also liked to coach baseball and listen to the Milwaukee Brewers' broadcasts. Ken had a big heart. He delighted in painting plaques and donating them to nursing homes, veterans, and churches.

Kenneth will be dearly missed by his children: Lisa (John) Aceto, and Roger (Kim) Due; and grandchildren: Carter and Kaitlyn (Kody) Aceto, and Rachel, Andrew, Matthew, and Aaron (Ashley) Due. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy on August 23, 2019, and his parents, George and Esther Due.

A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Service of committal and full military honors will follow the ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to Ken's great friend, Norris, for all his care and support.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine

262-634-3361

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Due, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News