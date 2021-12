RACINE—Kenneth G. Taylor, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, December 12, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday December 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a service celebrating Ken’s life to start at 11:00 a.m. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.