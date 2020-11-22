Kenneth G. “Ken” Kujawa – age 56, found peace on Friday, November 13, 2020.

He will be missed by his sisters, Mary (Mike) Jacobs, Margaret (Mark) Temple, and Karen (Steve) Johnson; and his brothers, Steve (Laura) and Al (Erin). He was a loving uncle to Stephanie and Ted, Nicole and Sarah, Jeremiah, Cody, Danielle, and Sean, Caitlin, Christine, and Kinzie, Riley and Campbell, and to his grand nieces and nephews.

After growing up in Racine, and graduating from J.I. Case High School, Ken attended culinary school and practiced his trade in California, Wyoming, and Wisconsin. He finally settled in Cudahy to work for NDT Specialists as an industrial radiographer. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the great outdoors, especially the mountainous areas of the ..

A private memorial service will be held, and Ken’s ashes will rest eternally in the mountains of Wyoming.