Kenneth G. “Ken” Kujawa – age 56, found peace on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He will be missed by his sisters, Mary (Mike) Jacobs, Margaret (Mark) Temple, and Karen (Steve) Johnson; and his brothers, Steve (Laura) and Al (Erin). He was a loving uncle to Stephanie and Ted, Nicole and Sarah, Jeremiah, Cody, Danielle, and Sean, Caitlin, Christine, and Kinzie, Riley and Campbell, and to his grand nieces and nephews.
After growing up in Racine, and graduating from J.I. Case High School, Ken attended culinary school and practiced his trade in California, Wyoming, and Wisconsin. He finally settled in Cudahy to work for NDT Specialists as an industrial radiographer. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the great outdoors, especially the mountainous areas of the ..
A private memorial service will be held, and Ken’s ashes will rest eternally in the mountains of Wyoming.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.