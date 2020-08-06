× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1942 — 2020

Kenneth Francis Koenen of Lyons passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born to Edward and Marie (nee Vogt) Koenen on April 23, 1942 in Burlington. Ken married Marie David on November 21, 1964 and they were happily married for 55 years. Ken was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s parish in Lyons and graduated from St. Mary’s high school in Burlington.

Ken farmed his whole life on the family farm in Lyons and drove semi for Racine Grain for 11 years. He loved working up his land, planting and harvesting his crops, working in his shop, building his bird houses, and taking care of all his birds. He was small in stature, but had a huge heart and could do anything he put his mind to.

If you knew Ken, then you were his friend, and he would do anything for you. Faith, farming, family, and friends were everything to him. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre and Sheepshead with family and their dear card club gang of 50 years. He always had a big, welcoming grin and looked for the fun in life. He cherished his grandchildren and loved giving them rides on the tractor or mule and watching them drive the go-cart in the yard.